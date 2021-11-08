Bihar BSSC Typing Test Admit Card Out For Nov 9 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

Bihar BSSC typing test update: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for the typing test of the first BSSC inter level combined competitive exam 2014. The hall tickets have been released for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded from bssc.bihar.gov.in. Only those candidates who have been selected for typing test on the basis of their performance in the main exam will be eligible. The written exam was conducted last month on October 18, 2021

BSSC inter level typing test admit card: Step by step guide to download

Registered candidates who have been selected for typing test should visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the admit card link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter roll number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details mentioned on it and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout

Candidates must know that they will have to carry it to the typing test centre

Here is the direct link to check hall tickets

The Commission has directed candidates to follow the COVID-19 protocol at the exam centre. Candidates must know that they will have to reach the centre 1.5 hours in advance. The gates will be closed 30 minutes before the test starts. The BSSC typing test schedule can be checked here.

BSSC Inter Level Prelims Result Declared

Bihar Staff Selection Commission also known as BSSC has released Inter Level Combined Competitive Prelims Additional Result 2014. BSSC Inter Level CC Prelims Additional Result 2014 has been released by the Commission. The scorecards have been released in September 2021. Candidates who took the exam and are waiting to check their scorecards can check it now on the official website. The official website on which results have been uploaded in pdf format is bssc.bih.nic.in.