Bihar CHO Result: State Health Society Bihar Announces Result For Community Health Officer

Bihar CHO Result: Bihar CHO Result 2021 for computer-based test has been released. The test was held on Feb 27, 2021, and the CHO Result 2021 has been released by the State Health Society Bihar (SHSB). Candidates who have appeared for the Community Health officer (CHO) exam can head to SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org to download the Bihar CHO 2021 result.

How to download Bihar CHO 2021 result?

Visit the official website of State Health Society Bihar statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Head to the latest update section flashing on the left corner of the homepage.

Click on ‘Important Notice, Instructions and List of Candidates for Document Verification against Adv no - 02/2021.’.

The candidate will get redirected to a new window which will have the link for List of Candidates for Document Verification against Adv no - 02/2021.’.

Candidates can now check and download the PDF file containing Bihar CHO Result 2021.

It is advisable to keep a print out of the result.

Here is a direct link to the CHO Result 2021.

Details about the Recruitment

According to a notification posted on the website, a total of 1032 candidates will be selected for Document Verification (DV) or Counselling. Bihar CHO 2021 Counselling will be conducted on March 16, March 17, March 18 and March 19, 2021, at SIHFW Patna-14 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second one will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates who will be appearing in morning shift should register at 09:30 AM and for afternoon shift at 1:30 PM. The candidates should carry all the necessary documents, IGNOU Form and Surety Bond at the centre. All those who get selected will be hired as CHO officers for National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar).

More about National Health Mission

According to its official website, the National Health Mission (NHM) was launched by the government of India in 2013. It includes both the National Rural Health Mission and the National Urban Health Mission. The mission was extended in March 2018, to continue until March 2020. It is headed by Mission Director and is being monitored by National Level Monitors appointed by the Government of India. The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), which comes under the National Health Mission now, is an initiative undertaken by the government of India to address the health needs of people in rural areas. It was originally launched on 12 April 2005 by then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

