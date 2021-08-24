Bihar Class 11 Admissions 2021: BSEB Revises Schedule For Class 11 Admissions; Check Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). The board released the Bihar merit list for 2021 along with the first cut-off on Friday, August 20. The BSEB OFSS Merit list and Bihar Class 11 admissions 2021 were likely to be held but got postponed. It must be noted that the BSEB OFSS Schedule has now been revised and released for Class 11 admission. The candidates can check the Bihar board class 11 merit list by visiting the official website of the BSEB.

BSEB OFSS Merit list | Bihar board class 11 merit list | Official notification

The Bihar board class 11 merit list is being revised by the board for the advantage of the students. The enrollment process, which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, August 24, has now been extended for a week and will last till August 30, 2021. Meanwhile, students will now get a little more time to update their details on the registration form. The head of the institutes has been informed as well as requested to complete the process before August 31.

Bihar Class 11 admissions 2021 | OFSS Bihar Merit List 2021 | More details

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2021: As per the official notification, if a principal of a school fails to update the student's enrollment, then the board will consider it as a failure and will not consider the form later on. If the form on the OFSS portal is not updated before the mentioned time and date, the particular student will be marked as absent as a result, his/her name will not be considered in the second and third merit lists either. Notably, the BSEB has also instructed that if a student fails to submit or faces any kind of difficulty, then the principal of that particular institution will be held responsible. Meanwhile, more information about the BSEB OFSS Merit list and the BSEB OFSS Schedule will be available on the official website. Moreover, in case of any problem, the student can also contact the helpdesk by using 0612-2230009.

BSEB OFSS Schedule | Important Dates | Revised Schedule by BSEB