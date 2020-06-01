Bihar Constable Result Is Out, Find Out More Details About It Here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the results for home guard constable driver and transport department mobile squad constable exams on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can now check their results online on the website. The merit lists for both the recruitment exams have been uploaded on the official website. Take a look at some more details about Bihar police result.

CSBC Mobile Squad and Home Guard Constable Driver exams

For the CSBC mobile squad exam, there were 29073 candidates who had taken the exam that was conducted on December 2, 2019, for recruitment against 496 vacancies. The qualified candidates will have to appear for physical efficiency test. The home guard constable driver exam was conducted on December 29, 2019, for recruitment against 98 vacancies. Candidates who qualified the written exam will have to appear for PET. There were a total of 19,850 candidates who had registered for the exam out of which 13,754 candidates had taken the exam.

How to check the Bihar Police result or CSBC result

Visit the official website of CSBC that is csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

It will direct to a new page of the CSBC website

Enter control and F (ctrl+F) key, then type your roll number

Your CSBC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of your CSBC result 2020 for future reference

To check the CSBC Home Guard Constable Driver result, click here, and to check the CSBC Mobile Squad Result, click here.

Police Recruitment 2020

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) previously invited online applications for the recruitment of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Candidates who were interested had to apply online on the official website. BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Out of which, 41 seats are reserved for female candidates. For more details related to police recruitment, you can also visit their official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

