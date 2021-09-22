Bihar D.El.Ed Registration Reopens On Sept 22; Check How To Register

BSEB D.EL.Ed Registration: Bihar School Examination (BSEB) has reopened the application window for the BSEB D.EL.ED 2020-22 exams. The application window that opened on September 22 will close on September 24, 2021, and after that, no application will be accepted. Students appearing for the examination can pay the application fees between September 22 and September 30.

Bihar Board will also issue a dummy admit card for the students appearing for the Bihar D.EL.ED exams on September 22, and the students will be able to download it till September 30 from the official website - bihar d.el.ed registration. If students find any errors in the dummy admit card, it can be changed based on valid evidence as per the standard rules for registration. Check below the official notice issued by Bihar Board.

BSEB DELED Registration | Eligibility criteria

Every year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) organizes the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for the selection of candidates across different private and state-run colleges and institutes. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates need to qualify for the Senior Secondary Examination from the state board or equivalent. The examination pattern will be based on MCQ consisting of 150 questions, and the questions will be answered on OMR sheets.

Bihar D.EL.ED registration: Here's how to apply

To apply for the Bihar D.EI. ED 2020-22 Exam, candidates need to visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the designated link to apply for the exam.

Now, enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form.

To complete the final procedure, the candidate will be required to pay the application fees.

Post-fee payment, download the confirmation page, and take a printout.

