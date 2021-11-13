Bihar DCECE Counselling Begins Today, Here's Direct Link For Registration

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has started the registration and choice filling for Bihar Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2021 counselling on November 13, 2021. Interested candidates will have to register for the counselling process at the official website of BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to register and complete the choice filling for seat allotment by November 17, 2021. As per the schedule, the first round of the provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be out on November 20, 2021. Candidates will be able to download it till November 23, 2021. The steps to complete the registration procedure have been mentioned here. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned at the end of this article to get themselves registered.

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021: Important dates

DCECE 2021 online counselling has been started on November 13, 2021

The first round of the provisional seat allotment list will be announced on November 20, 2021

The document verification and admission process start on November 21, 2021

The process will conclude on November 23, 2021

The second round provisional seat allotment result will be out on November 26, 2021

The admission process against second provisional allotment will begin on November 28, 2021

Bihar DCECE counselling: Step by step guide to register

STEP 1: In order to register for the counselling process, candidates should go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the DCECE counselling link

STEP 3: After being redirected to another page, enter the required details.

STEP 4: Candidates will have to complete the registration procedure and finalise their selections too

STEP 6: Post filling all the details correctly, candidates will have to submit the details

STEP 7: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to register for BCECE counselling