Last Updated:

Bihar DElEd 2021: Registration Process Reopens Today, Here's All You Need To Know

Bihar DElEd 2021: The application process has been reopened from today. The last date to register is July 13. Here is how to apply for Bihar DElEd.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Bihar DElEd 2021

IMAGE: PIXABAY


Bihar DElEd 2021: BSEB has reopened the registration process for Bihar DElEd 2021 today. Students who have not applied for D.EL.ED. joint entrance test and wish to apply for the same can check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to register themselves before 13th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 13th July at midnight. Bihar Board will also be opening the correction portal in case students want to correct any information that has already been filled in by him/her. Candidates can make changes between 14th July and 20th July 2021. Candidates should ensure to make changes during these six days' time as BSEB won't accept any changes post-deadline. 

Bihar DElEd 2021: Important Dates

  • Opening of registration portal - 9th July 2021
  • Closing of registration portal- 13th July 2021
  • Opening of correction window- 14th July 2021
  • Closing of correction window- 20th July 2021
  • Portal for payment- 14th July-20th July 2021

Bihar DElEd 2021: How to apply

  • Candidates must visit the official website of the college where they want to apply
  • After reaching the website, click on the relevant link in order to apply for exam
  • Enter the registration details required and fill in the application form
  • Complete the payment process and click on submit
  • Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Documents Required to apply for Bihar DElEd

  • Candidate's valid Email id
  • Candidate's contact number (primary and alternate)
  • Scanned image of passport size photograph
  • Scanned image of candidate's signature
  • Class 10, 12 certificates for verification

BSEB Reopens Registration Portal For Matric Exam 2022

Recently BSEB also reopened the registration process for Matric exam for the year 2022. Students who wish to register and were not able to register earlier due to any reason can register for the same now. Students can also check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to register themselves for BSEB Matric exam (session 2021-2022) before 15th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 15th July 2021 at midnight. Students who managed to fill the form by 16th Feb 2021 but could not pay the fee due to any reason can pay the fee this time to complete the process.

READ | BSEB promotes over 2 lakh Bihar Board Class 10, 12 students with grace marks
READ | Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021 declared, here's how to check BSEB 10th, 12th results
READ | BSEB STET Result declared for Science, Sanskrit & Urdu, here's how to check
READ | BSEB DElEd registration process begins today, here's how to register
READ | BSEB reopens registration portal for matric exam 2022, here's direct link to register
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND