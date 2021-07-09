Bihar DElEd 2021: Registration Process Reopens Today, Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
IMAGE: PIXABAY
Bihar DElEd 2021: BSEB has reopened the registration process for Bihar DElEd 2021 today. Students who have not applied for D.EL.ED. joint entrance test and wish to apply for the same can check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to register themselves before 13th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 13th July at midnight. Bihar Board will also be opening the correction portal in case students want to correct any information that has already been filled in by him/her. Candidates can make changes between 14th July and 20th July 2021. Candidates should ensure to make changes during these six days' time as BSEB won't accept any changes post-deadline.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/qUZiGUkO0Q— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 8, 2021
Recently BSEB also reopened the registration process for Matric exam for the year 2022. Students who wish to register and were not able to register earlier due to any reason can register for the same now. Students can also check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to register themselves for BSEB Matric exam (session 2021-2022) before 15th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 15th July 2021 at midnight. Students who managed to fill the form by 16th Feb 2021 but could not pay the fee due to any reason can pay the fee this time to complete the process.