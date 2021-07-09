Bihar DElEd 2021: Registration Process Reopens Today, Here's All You Need To Know

Bihar DElEd 2021: BSEB has reopened the registration process for Bihar DElEd 2021 today. Students who have not applied for D.EL.ED. joint entrance test and wish to apply for the same can check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to register themselves before 13th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 13th July at midnight. Bihar Board will also be opening the correction portal in case students want to correct any information that has already been filled in by him/her. Candidates can make changes between 14th July and 20th July 2021. Candidates should ensure to make changes during these six days' time as BSEB won't accept any changes post-deadline.

Bihar DElEd 2021: Important Dates

Opening of registration portal - 9th July 2021

Closing of registration portal- 13th July 2021

Opening of correction window- 14th July 2021

Closing of correction window- 20th July 2021

Portal for payment- 14th July-20th July 2021

Bihar DElEd 2021: How to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of the college where they want to apply

After reaching the website, click on the relevant link in order to apply for exam

Enter the registration details required and fill in the application form

Complete the payment process and click on submit

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Documents Required to apply for Bihar DElEd

Candidate's valid Email id

Candidate's contact number (primary and alternate)

Scanned image of passport size photograph

Scanned image of candidate's signature

Class 10, 12 certificates for verification

BSEB Reopens Registration Portal For Matric Exam 2022

Recently BSEB also reopened the registration process for Matric exam for the year 2022. Students who wish to register and were not able to register earlier due to any reason can register for the same now. Students can also check the official notice on Bihar School Examination Board's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to register themselves for BSEB Matric exam (session 2021-2022) before 15th July as it is the last date of registration. Portal will again be closed on 15th July 2021 at midnight. Students who managed to fill the form by 16th Feb 2021 but could not pay the fee due to any reason can pay the fee this time to complete the process.