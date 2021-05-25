Bihar Education Project Council Starts Virtual Classes On DD Bihar For Class 9 To 12

India is currently battling against the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown and the restrictions imposed have proved to be a major hurdle in the education sector. To overcome such challenges the Bihar Government had recently announced that they will be commencing classes for students of class 9 to 12 on the DD Bihar channel. The Ministry of Education of India recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone.

Bihar Education Project Council's BEPC virtual classes on DD Bihar for class 9 to 12

The Bihar Education Project Council started the BEPC virtual classes for class 9 to 12 students from May 10, 2021. The classes are taken on one of the DD channels on television DD Bihar every day between 10 to 12 AM. The classes for students of class 9th and 10th take place from 10 AM to 11 AM while the class 11 and 12 students have their classes from 11 AM to 12 PM. According to reports, classes of different subjects are scheduled in this time period with every subject getting 16 to 17 minutes.

The Ministry of Education took to its Twitter handle and lauded the efforts by the Bihar Education Project Council, BEPC virtual classes for class 9 to 12. They also shared that this initiative is aimed at providing education to more than 38 lakh students who are enrolled in 8000 state schools. The official Tweet read as, “Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has started broadcasting virtual classes for the students of classes IX-XII through special DD channels. The initiative is aimed at helping more than 38 lakh students enrolled in 8,000 state schools. #NEP2020” Here is a look at the Ministry of Education’s tweet.

Ministry of Education praises Bihar Education Project Council

The reports mentioned that this move was taken for the benefit of the students as the schools are closed because of the pandemic situation in the state. India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD), Bihar collaborated with the Bihar Education Project (BEP) and decided to broadcast these virtual classes on its television channel DD Bihar. Various other states can also take a cue from Bihar Education Project Council’s BEPC virtual classes for class 9 to 12 on DD Bihar and conduct similar virtual classes for its students. A lot of people took to the thread of the tweet and praised Bihar Education Project Council’s decision to conduct virtual classes on DD channels.

Image: Shutterstock