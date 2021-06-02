Bihar Govt To Provide 33% Reservation For Girls In Engineering And Medical Colleges: CM

Female students in Bihar will get 33% reservation in seats of all engineering and medical colleges in the state, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced. He was chairing a meeting via video conferencing where a presentation of proposed draft for the establishment of Bihar Engineering and Medical University. CM Nitish Kumar ordered the officials to implement the 33% reservation of seats for girls in the engineering and medical colleges, at the earliest.

The reservation will be for the girls who are domicile of Bihar. The state government is already providing 35% reservation for females in all state government jobs. The reservation for girls in the technical colleges will encourage them to take admissions in these colleges and increase the enrolment ratio of girls, the CM said.

Bihar Engineering and Medical University

The Bihar government is planning to establish a state-level university for engineering and medical education. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shown a presentation on the Bihar Engineering and Medical University Bill 2021. Science and technology minister Lokesh Kumar Singh informed about the 'The Bihar Engineering University Act 2021' and 'Power and Function of Universities, Jurisdiction, and other provisions' through a presentation. Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary of health department presented on the topics 'Bihar University of Health Health Sciences' and 'Power and function of universities and jurisdiction and other provisions'.

"The establishment of engineering and medical universities in Bihar will give a boost to technical education in the state. The management and education in these colleges will also improve," CM Nitish Kumar said. "Bihar government is planning to set up one engineering college in each district. We have already set up many medical colleges in the state so that students of Bihar are not forced to leave the state for pursuing their higher education," he added.