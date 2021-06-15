Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2021 For Class 11 To Begin On June 19 On BSEB OFSS Portal

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the notification for class 11 admissions 2021. Students who wish to take admission in schools and colleges of the Bihar government for class 11 (intermediate) can apply online. The online application process will begin on June 19.

Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2021

The common prospectus for BSEB class 11 admission will be released on June 17. The online application window will open on June 19. Students must submit the filled form before June 28. The Bihar class 11 admission form will be available on the official website https://www.ofssbihar.in/. The application fee is Rs 300. Students will have to fill in their roll number, date of birth and upload their class 10th mark sheets, passport size photo and enter their active mobile number and email ID while filling the application form.

BSEB has already released and uploaded the college and seat details of class 11 admissions. The list includes available seats in affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type. The same can be assessed from the official website- ofss.in.

Click here to read the official notification

Sahaj Suvidha Kendra

Students who do not have a computer or are unable to fill the form online can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra set up by the Bihar government. There are a total of 6102 Suvidha Kendras spread across all districts of Bihar where students can go and get their online forms filled. The list of Kendras and their locations is available on the BSEB OFSS website.

Click here for more details on BSEB OFSS Admissions