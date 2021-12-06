Bihar ITI Counselling 2nd Round Provisional Allotment Order Out; Here's How To Check

Bihar ITI Counselling 2021: The second round provisional allotment order has been released. The document verification and admission process started today, December 6, and will end on December 11, 2021. It is recommended that students must download their second-round provisional allotment order by visiting the official website - bceceadmissions.nic.in and complete the document verification admission process from December 6 to 11, 2021.

Candidates must take note that they will require credentials such as roll number, password, and security code in order to download the allotment order. The examination was held at various exam centers across the state on September 5, 2021. Check key details below.

BCECEB ITI Counselling 2021: Here's how to check second round provisional allotment order

Step 1: To download the second round provisional allotment order, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board - bceceadmissions.nic.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage, under "News & Events," click on the suitable link.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can also click on the direct link given here: Bihar ITI Second Round Provisional Allotment Order.

Step 4: Enter your UGEAC ID (or roll number), password, and security code to log in.

Step 5: Download the allotment order and print it for future reference.

Bihar ITI Counselling: Second Counselling Round | More details

Every year, Bihar ITI Counselling is held to select eligible candidates for admission into various professional courses in medical, engineering, and agricultural streams in state-affiliated institutes. The board would conduct the second counselling round only on the basis of vacancies. It is advised that candidates must go to the official website to get more updates on Bihar ITI Counselling 2021.