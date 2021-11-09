Bihar ITI Counselling: BCECE ITICAT Round 1 Choice Filling Process Begins Today

Bihar ITI CAT 2021: The Bihar ITI Counselling procedure for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will start today, on November 9, 2021. Those candidates who qualified for the Bihar BCECE ITICAT exam can participate in the round 1 counselling round by visiting the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last day to complete the registration process is November 18, 2021.

This seat allotment list is based on Round 1. It will be announced on November 24, 2021, and the written exam will be conducted offline on September 5, 2021. The result for BCECEB was announced on September 22. According to the official notification issued by the exam conducting body, the candidates are recommended to complete the document verification and admission process for round 1 from November 24 to October 30, 2021.

The provisional seat allotment result for the second round would be released on December 6, 2021, and the document verification and admission against round 2 would be conducted from December 7 to 11, 2021. Check how to register and fill in the choices.

Bihar ITI CAT 2021: Here's how to Register and Fill Out Forms

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Click on the " Online Portal of BCECE-2021 " available on the home page.

" available on the home page. STEP 3: Select " Online Counselling " and fill in the required details in the redirected window.

" and fill in the required details in the redirected window. STEP 4: Alternatively, click on the direct link here - Bihar ITI Counselling 2021.

STEP 5: Then upload the required documents and click on " Choice filling options ".

". STEP 6:Pay the requisite amount and submit the registration form.

STEP 7: It is recommended to take a printout of the Bihar ITI Counselling 2021 registration form for future use. reference.

