Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 Out, Exam On September 5, Here's Direct Link To Download

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board also known as BCECEB has released the Bihar ITI CAT Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets released are for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Competitive Admission Test (CAT)- 2021. The admit cards have been released on Saturday, August 28, and are now available for download. The registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the same from the official website https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/. The steps to check the admit card have been mentioned below in this article. The direct link to check the same has also been attached.

Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the admit card so that they can report if there is any mistake. In case of any admit card related issue, candidates can contact the examination controller BCECE Board office. IAS Union Bhawan, Near Patna Airport from August 28 to August 31, 2021. The visiting hours is between 11 am to 5 pm.

Bihar ITI CAT 2021: Details

The exam is being conducted for granting admissions in various ITI trade in various colleges of Bihar. The Industrial Competitive admission test is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The exam duration will be 2 hours 15 minutes. The three streams from which questions will be asked are Mathematics, General science and general knowledge. Every subject will carry 100 marks.

Here is the direct link to download admit card by registration number and date of birth

Steps to download Bihar ITI admit card 2021