Bihar Police Result 2021: CSBC Likely To Release 8415 Constable Posts' Results

The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC, is likely to declare the results for the Bihar Police sometime soon. Once the results are declared, the candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables-CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in. This year a total of 8415 constable posts will be filled after the examination.

Candidates will be selected solely on their performance in the written exam/PET/PST and document verification round. The results for constable posts were supposed to be announced in September; however, they were delayed because of some internal administrative issues. Once the results are out candidates can check their results by following the below-given steps.

Results for Constable Posts: Here's how to download CSBC constable merit list

STEP 1: To check or download Bihar Police Result 2021 go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable - Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the hyperlink that reads " Bihar Police ".

". STEP 3: Click on " Bihar Police Result 2021 of 8415 constable posts ".

". STEP 4: Now enter the required credentials and click "Download" to download the results.

STEP 5: Print the Bihar Police Result 2021 or merit list for future reference.

Bihar Police Result 2021: More details

Nearly 12 lakh students took part in the Bihar Police Constable 2021 written examination. To qualify for the examination, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 30% of the total marks. Meanwhile, there has not been a specific date announced by the examination department, but it is expected that Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for successful students will be held in the last month of this year or in January next year.

Image: PTI