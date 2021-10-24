Bihar Police SI, Sergeant Preliminary Exam On Dec 26; Check Vacancy Details And More

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) will conduct the preliminary test for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant recruitment exam on December 26, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts and the notification of the examination along with other details is available on the official website of the Commission-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who will qualify in the preliminary examination will have to face the Mains exam followed by a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 2213 vacancies. According to an official notice issued by BPSSC, of the total vacancies, 1998 are for the post of police sub-inspector and 215 are for sergeant posts. Candidates can use the direct link given here to visit the official website to check for more information - Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (CLICK HERE).

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Posts OBC EWS OBC Female EWS SC ST Total Bihar Police SI 724 280 58 199 333 17 1998 Bihar Police Sergeant 86 26 7 21 34 2 215 Total 810 306 65 220 367 19 2213

BPSSC 2021: Bihar Police SI | Sergeant preliminary exam | Other details

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their performance in the written examination and physical test.

A minimum of 30% in the preliminary exam is required to appear in the main exam.

It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.

