Bihar Primary & Secondary Schools May Re-open In August: Education Minister Vijay Kumar

Bihar Schools re-opening update: Senior Secondary schools have started offline classes post announcement of the same by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Recently, Bihar Education Minister made a major announcement for students and teachers of primary and secondary schools of State. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that State government is planning to re-open schools from August 2021. He further clarified that this will be discussed in a high-level meeting scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2021. However, he said that the final call will be of the State crisis management team.

The Minister tweeted a picture of a newspaper clipping with the caption, "Along with keeping an eye on the higher educational institutions opened in the state, now the decision on opening middle and high schools will be taken in the high-level meeting. The government is serious about the education and health of the children. It is our endeavor to provide education to the children following the Corona norms."

Bihar School re-opening: Decision to be taken on August 6

Minister informed that decision on re-opening of primary and mid schools will be taken on August 6, 2021. It is so as the current unlock phase will continue till August 6, 2021. New relaxations and restrictions (depending on the COVID situation) will be announced only after that. The decision on re-opening will be taken after discussion in a high-level meeting. He said that State Government is keeping an eye on the educational activities in senior secondary schools. He further said that the final decision will be taken by the State Crisis Management group. Minister said that all the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed at premises if schools get permission to reopen.

CM Nitish Kumar announced relaxations on July 5

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced major relaxations in the ongoing lockdown on July 5. The decisions were taken considering declining COVID-19 cases in the State. One of the major decisions includes the reopening of schools, colleges, institutions, and universities. Bihar CM took to Twitter to announce the same. He tweeted, “All Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.”