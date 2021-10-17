Bihar SAV: Today Is The Last Day To Register For Class 6 Admissions, Check Details Here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2021: Bihar School Examination Board recently extended the deadline to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admissions for 2022-23. Earlier it was announced that the deadline to register for Bihar SAV class 6 admission is October 6, 2021 which got extended by 10 days. Now, the deadline to register for the same is October 17, 2021. In order to register, candidates will have to submit the online applications on the official website which is secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check important dates related to admission and the steps to register for SAV class 6 admissions here.

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions: Details

Candidates are hereby informed that the main examination will be conducted on November 30, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. This year, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has announced that it will be selecting 120 students. Out of those 120 students, 60 male candidates and 60 female candidates will be eligible to take admissions.

The eligibility to apply for admissions is that candidates who are applying for SAV class 6 admissions 2022 must be between 10-12 years of age. Furthermore, they should belong to the Bihar state. Another major criterion that needs to be fulfilled is that candidate should have completed class 5 from a state-recognized school.

SAV class 6 exam details

As already mentioned, the examination will be conducted in two phases. Paper 1 will include subjects like Hindi, Science, and Social Science, and Paper 2 will consist of Mathematics and Reasoning. Exam will be conducted for 300 marks and the exam duration will be 5 hours 20 minutes. Candidates are hereby informed that once they pass the examination, they will have to undergo a health check-up. Applicants are hereby advised to refer to the previous year's question papers to get an idea of questions that can be asked.

How to register for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admissions 202

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of the Bihar Board or log on to secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads the "Download Application Form"

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their email address and phone number to receive the download link

After completing all the above-mentioned steps, candidates will have to click on the "Download" button

Here is the direct link to register for SAV class 6 admissions