Bihar School Reopening: Schools Likely To Open In Phased Manner , Decision After July 6

Bihar School Reopening: After carefully monitoring COVID cases regularly and observing decline in the same, Bihar is gearing up to open educational institutions and schools. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reported to media that government is monitoring the situation and will decide on reopening schools after 6th July 2021. However, State Education Minister said that it will totally depend on the COVID situation.

Bihar school reopening date

Schools, colleges, training institutes, and Universities are likely to open after July 6. The exact date has not been announced yet. Education Minister said that the state government cannot compromise with the safety of the students. Therefore, everything will be decided considering the decline in COVID cases.

Reopening in phases

Education Minister said that schools and colleges will not be reopened at the same time. At first Universities and Colleges will be reopened. Then senior secondary school will be reopened, after secondary schools and then the primary schools will be reopened. He however many times clarified that all the further decisions will depend on the ongoing COVID situation in state and country.

Bihar educational institute reopening: Guidelines to be followed

On being asked if any guideline will be followed, Education Minister said that the State government will definitely follow the guidelines. He said that whenever the panel decides to reopen schools, guidelines applicable on that moment will be applicable. State government will also follow guidelines of Central Government. On being asked about the release date of guidelines, the Education Minister said that it will be prepared in real-time and will be announced with reopening notice.

Role of Bihar teachers in vaccination

Talking about spreading correct information about vaccination and eliminating threat in people's mind, Education Minister said that State Government teachers have been told to spread awareness. Since people tend to listen to teachers, teachers are doing their best to promote vaccination. He said that as per the information he has, teachers are also being called at vaccination centres to volunteer.