Bihar Schools, Colleges Reopen Amid Decline In COVID-19 Cases, Restrictions Eased In State

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced major relaxations in the ongoing lockdown on Monday, July 5. The decisions were taken considering declining COVID-19 cases in the state. One of the major decisions included the reopening of schools, colleges, institutions, and universities. The decision came into effect on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and will be valid till August 6, 2021. After a dip in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, classmates reunite after school for students of class 11-12 reopened. Students were seen hugging each other in a video posted by ANI on its Twitter handle.

#WATCH | Bihar: Classmates reunite after schools for students of class 11-12, colleges reopen in Patna after dip in COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/wow2c56TtT — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

CM Nitish Kumar also announced that SOPs released by the government will have to be strictly followed by all educational institutions and online education will continue to be preferred. He further said that the state government is arranging for covid vaccination of students, teachers, and other staff members involved in these institutions. The notification reads that all other institutions that do not fall in the category announced will remain closed till further notice.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, earlier said, that schools and colleges will not be reopened at the same time. At first Universities and Colleges will be reopened. Then senior secondary school will be reopened, after secondary schools and then the primary schools will be reopened. He, however, many times clarified that all the further decisions will depend on the ongoing COVID-19 situation in state and country.

Only vaccinated students will be allowed

Talking earlier about spreading correct information about vaccination and eliminating threats, Education Minister said that State Government teachers have been told to spread awareness. Since people tend to listen to teachers, teachers are doing their best to promote vaccination. He said that as per the information he has, teachers are also being called at vaccination centers to volunteer. In the latest tweet shared by ANI, Dr. Shyama Raj, Principal of JD Women's College said that the authorities have introduced a portal where students and teachers can upload their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Further, she announced that only vaccinated people are allowed and masks are mandatory. However, online classes will be conducted simultaneously, along with 50% capacity of practical classes in Patna colleges.

"We have introduced a portal where students, teachers can upload certificates and only vaccinated people are allowed. Masks are mandatory. Online classes will be in effect. Practical classes will be in 50% mode," says Dr Shyama Raj, Principal, JD Womens College pic.twitter.com/5qs4VM0vhT — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

