Bihar Schools, Colleges To Reopen With 50% Capacity From July 7: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced major relaxations in the ongoing lockdown on July 5. The decisions were taken considering declining COVID cases in State. One of the major decisions includes the reopening of schools, colleges, institutions, and universities. Bihar CM took to Twitter to announce the same. He tweeted, “All Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.”

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

The decisions which CM Nitish Kumar announced on Monday will come into effect from 7th July 2021. It will be valid till 6th August 2021. He announced that SOPs released by the government will have to be strictly followed by all educational institutions and online education will continue to be preferred. He further said that the state government is arranging for covid vaccination of students, teachers, and other staff members involved in these institutions. The notification reads that all other institutions that do not fall in the category announced will remain closed till further notice.

Bihar schools to reopen considering COVID: Education Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary recently reported to media that the government is monitoring the situation and will decide on reopening schools after 6th July 2021. However, State Education Minister said that it will totally depend on the COVID situation as the government cannot compromise with the safety of the students. On being asked if any guidelines will be followed, Education Minister said that the State government will definitely follow the guidelines. He said that whenever the panel decides to reopen schools, guidelines applicable at that moment will be applicable. The state government will also follow the guidelines of the Central Government. On being asked about the release date of guidelines, the Education Minister said that it will be prepared in real-time and will be announced with reopening notice.

Talking about spreading correct information about vaccination and eliminating threats, Education Minister said that State Government teachers have been told to spread awareness. Since people tend to listen to teachers, teachers are doing their best to promote vaccination. He said that as per the information he has, teachers are also being called at vaccination centres to volunteer.