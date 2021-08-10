Bihar Schools Reopening For Classes 1 To 8 From August 16, Check SOPs, Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Schools in Bihar will reopen for classes 1 to 8 from August 16, state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated on Monday. The offline classes that were suspended since March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak will be resumed for the students after nearly 17 months. The state government Monday released SOPs and guidelines for reopening the schools.
The schools of Bihar must follow the necessary instructions on school premises as well as inside school buses. The SOPs for school campuses and busses have been shared by the district education department of Patna. Key instruction for the school administration has been shared by minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The same has been shared below.
The state government (health department) will make special arrangements to vaccinate the teachers and staff of the schools. Offline classes for students from classes 9 to 12 were resumed from August 7 onwards. Schools and parents must ensure that students are aware of the precautions that should be taken for their protection from the Coronavirus pandemic.