Bihar Schools Reopening For Classes 1 To 8 From August 16, Check SOPs, Guidelines Here

Bihar Schools Reopening Date: Offline classes in Bihar schools for classes 1 to 8 will resume from August 16. Check SOPs and guidelines here.

Schools in Bihar will reopen for classes 1 to 8 from August 16, state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated on Monday. The offline classes that were suspended since March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak will be resumed for the students after nearly 17 months. The state government Monday released SOPs and guidelines for reopening the schools. 

Bihar School Reopening for classes 1 to 8 

The schools of Bihar must follow the necessary instructions on school premises as well as inside school buses. The SOPs for school campuses and busses have been shared by the district education department of Patna. Key instruction for the school administration has been shared by minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The same has been shared below. 

Bihar Schools Reopening: Guidelines and SOPs

Inside the Bus:

  • School buses should be sanitized twice a day
  • Hand sanitizers should be provided in each bus for the use of students and staff
  • The ACs in the buses will remain off 
  • Windows will have to be open for proper ventilation 
  • Students will have to undergo thermal screening while boarding their buses
  • Bus conductor, driver, and students must wear a face mask 

Inside the Campus: 

  • Students must wear face masks all the time. They must not exchange their masks with anyone under any condition, 
  • School administration must place banners to aware the students to avoid spitting anywhere inside the campus. 
  • Children must bring home-cooked food in their lunch boxes
  • Vendors from outside should not be allowed inside the school premises
  • Everyone should follow social distancing 

The state government (health department) will make special arrangements to vaccinate the teachers and staff of the schools. Offline classes for students from classes 9 to 12 were resumed from August 7 onwards. Schools and parents must ensure that students are aware of the precautions that should be taken for their protection from the Coronavirus pandemic. 

