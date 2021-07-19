Last Updated:

Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Invites Applications For 2100 CHO Seats

Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: Bihar State Health Society is recruiting 2100 Community Health Officers. Read to know important dates, selection process & age limit

Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: The State Health Society Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer. The recruitment will be done through six months Community Health Course. Eligible candidates can apply for Bihar State Health Society recruitment 2021 till 29th July 2021. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for around 2,100 vacancies. The SHS CHO program is scheduled to be conducted by IGNOU and both freshers, as well as experienced candidates, are eligible for the same. The detailed notification is available on the official website- statehealthsocietybihar.org. Read to know vacancy details, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and also how to apply.

Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: Important events and dates

  • The Bihar CHO Application was started on 16th July 2021 at 10.00 AM
  • Last date to apply for the same is 29th July 2021 (6.00 PM)
  • Last Date of Payment of Fees is 29th July 2021 (6:00 PM)

Category-wise vacancy

As mentioned above, recruitment is for a total of 2,100 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers. Out of 2100 total posts, 1,050 is for July 2021 session and 1,050 is for January 2022 session. The vacancy is as per the current reservation policy of the Bihar Government. 

  • Unreserved- 443
  • UR(F)- 238
  • Economically Weaker Section - 134
  • EWS(F) - 61
  • Most Backward Class - 321
  • MBC(F) - 146
  • Scheduled class- 357
  • SC(F) - 119
  • Backward class-137
  • BC(F)- 73
  • ST- 11
  • Scheduled Tribe (F)- 6
  • Women of Backward Class- 54

State Health Society Bihar CHO: Age Limit and selection process

  • Candidates falling in General and EWS criteria should be maximum of 42 years of age
  • Candidates falling in General and EWS (Female), BC, or MBC should be maximum of 45 years of age
  • The maximum age of SC/ST candidates should be 47 years
  • Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based exam in which they will require to score minimum 30% marks
  • Here is the DIRECT LINK to course details

Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • Here is the direct link to apply
  • On the homepage click on Register (New Candidate)
  • Enter name, qualification, category, date of birth, gender, email address, phone number, and other information 
  • Fill captcha correctly, click on 'I accept all the terms and conditions.'
  • Click on 'submit and continue'
  • Upload documents and then click on submit, form will be submitted.

 Instructions for filling the form

Candidates should ensure that they possess the prescribed minimum qualification and fulfill all conditions for the post as given in the advertisement. Candidates are strictly advised to give a valid email ID while applying as all further communication will take place through email. Candidates should consider that once the application is submitted, no further change in data will be entertained. Once the registration process is completed the candidate will get an SMS and Email of the same. Candidates are advised to check the Spam section.  After getting the mail, the candidate will have to click on “LOGIN to Continue” or Re-login to complete the form by uploading the required documents and paying the fee.

Here is DIRECT LINK to read the instructions.

