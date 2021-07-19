Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Invites Applications For 2100 CHO Seats

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar SHS Recruitment 2021: The State Health Society Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer. The recruitment will be done through six months Community Health Course. Eligible candidates can apply for Bihar State Health Society recruitment 2021 till 29th July 2021. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for around 2,100 vacancies. The SHS CHO program is scheduled to be conducted by IGNOU and both freshers, as well as experienced candidates, are eligible for the same. The detailed notification is available on the official website- statehealthsocietybihar.org. Read to know vacancy details, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and also how to apply.
As mentioned above, recruitment is for a total of 2,100 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers. Out of 2100 total posts, 1,050 is for July 2021 session and 1,050 is for January 2022 session. The vacancy is as per the current reservation policy of the Bihar Government.
Candidates should ensure that they possess the prescribed minimum qualification and fulfill all conditions for the post as given in the advertisement. Candidates are strictly advised to give a valid email ID while applying as all further communication will take place through email. Candidates should consider that once the application is submitted, no further change in data will be entertained. Once the registration process is completed the candidate will get an SMS and Email of the same. Candidates are advised to check the Spam section. After getting the mail, the candidate will have to click on “LOGIN to Continue” or Re-login to complete the form by uploading the required documents and paying the fee.