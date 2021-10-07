Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the deadline to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admissions for 2022-23. The last date to register for Bihar SAV class 6 admission was October 6. BSEB has now extended the deadline to October 17. The online applications can be submitted online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Main Examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2021, in two shifts. This year, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya will select 120 students, including 60 boys and 60 girls. Candidates who are applying for SAV class 6 admissions 2022 must be between 10-12 years of age, and they must belong to Bihar state and should have completed class 5 from a state-recognized school.

SAV class 6 registration 2022

The examination for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022 will be conducted in two phases. Paper 1 will contain subjects including Hindi, Science, and Social Science, and Paper 2 will consist of Mathematics and Reasoning. The total marks for all the examinations, including all five subjects, will be 300 marks, and the duration of the examination will be 5 hours 20 minutes. After passing the SAV Entrance Exam 2021, the candidate will be admitted to the school after undergoing a health check-up. The questions asked in the entrance examination will be similar to the previous year's course, and the exam will also have a section consisting of reasoning questions where the thinking and problem-solving skills will be tested.

How to register for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admissions 2022