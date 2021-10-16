Last Updated:

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Registration To End Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admissions 2022: The last day to apply for class 6 admissions is Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. Here is all you need to know.

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions: Bihar School Examination Board had earlier extended the deadline to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admissions for 2022-23. Earlier the deadline to register for Bihar SAV class 6 admission was October 6 which has now been extended to October 17, 2021. Candidates need to submit the online applications at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions: Details

The main examination will be held on November 30, 2021, in two shifts. This year, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has said that it will select 120 students out of which, 60 male candidates and 60 female candidates will be eligible to take admissions. Candidates who are applying for SAV class 6 admissions 2022 must be between 10-12 years of age. Furthermore, they must belong to Bihar state and should have completed class 5 from a state-recognized school.

SAV class 6 registration 2022

As mentioned above, the examination will be conducted in two phases. Paper 1 will include subjects like Hindi, Science, and Social Science, and Paper 2 will consist of Mathematics and Reasoning. Candidates will be securing marks out of 300 and the exam duration will be 5 hours 20 minutes. Candidates will have to undergo a health check-up after passing the SAV Entrance Exam 2021. Applicants can refer to the previous year's question papers to get an idea of questions that can be asked.

Steps to register for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admissions 202

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Bihar Board or log on to secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads the "Download Application Form" 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their email address and phone number to receive the download link
  • Candidates will then have to click on the "Download" button
  • OR here is the direct link to register
