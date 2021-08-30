Bihar State Board Goes Paperless, Says State Education Minister Vijay Choudhary

Bihar Board in a recent development has announced that it has replaced the offline process with online. In order to increase the convenience of students, the entire system has been converted online. This has been announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on the social media platform, Twitter.

He tweeted, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Board has made the entire system online by using technology. The convenience of the students has increased, the paperwork has also been reduced. The board is transparently solving the needs and problems of the students by expanding the facilities."

मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी के नेतृत्व में तकनीक का उपयोग कर बिहार बोर्ड ने पूरी व्यवस्था को ऑनलाइन कर दिया है। छात्रों की सुविधा बढ़ी है ,पेपर वर्क भी कम हुआ है। बोर्ड सुविधाओं का विस्तार कर छात्रों की जरूरतों एवं होने वाली समस्याओं का समाधान पारदर्शिता से कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/cPYsChP5y6 — Vijay Kumar Choudhary (@VijayKChy) August 29, 2021

Highlights

The tweet also has an infographic attached to it. The infographic has all the highlights. It reads that the admission process has been converted into an online mode for both matrics as well as intermediate students. The entrance exam form can also be accessed online. Registration and application correction can also be done through the official website. The migration and other documents can be accessed through Digi locker. The mark sheet is issued in both online as well as offline modes.

Bihar Board extended the registration deadline

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to register for matric (Class 10th) and inter (Class 12th) exams 2022. Earlier, the last date to register was August 27 which has now been extended till September 3. Candidates who have to appear for the Bihar Board 10th or 12th exams 2021 must register themselves before this deadline. Candidates who have to register for matric exam 2022 must visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Those who have to register for intermediate exam 2022 must visit the official website inter22.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also make corrections/ changes in their registration forms before this deadline.

The changes in the form can be made in the following particulars- name, parents' names, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subjects, and medium of exam. The form submission and correction have to be done only by the headmasters of the schools. BSEB has also issued helpline numbers for any queries. One can call on 0612-2230039 and 2235161.