Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 200 Assistant Posts

BSCB Recruitment 2021: Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has invited online applications for recruitment against 200 vacancies for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose). The online application has been started on March 9. The last date to apply is March 26. Graduates from a UGC affiliated university can apply for the posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bscb.co.in. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of April.

The BSCB recruitment notification was released on February 3, 2021. Now, the online application window has been opened for the candidates. There are a total of 19 vacancies in Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd. 181 vacancies for assistants are available in 11 district central cooperative banks of Patliputra, Gopalganj, Sasaram, Bhagalpur, Ara, Bettiah, Aurangabad, Nawada, Sitamarhi, Rohika, and Purnea.

The exam fee will be Rs 550 for SC, ST, and PHD category candidates. General, OBC, and other categories will have to pay Rs 750. The fee has to be paid online before March 26.

BSCB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognized university, or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. of India. Knowledge of Computer is a must. A basic Diploma in computer application (DCA) will be required.

Age Limit: Minimum Age- 21 years; Maximum Age: 33 years ( as of 01/01/2021).

BSCB Assistant Recruitment Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by the main exam. The exams will be held in online mode. The preliminary exam will have 100 questions carrying 100 marks. The questions will be asked from three sections: English language, reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. The main examination will comprise 200 questions carrying 200 marks. The questions will be divided into five parts: Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi language (optional), and quantitative aptitude. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes.

Each correct answer will fetch one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted. The question paper shall be of objective multiple choice.

