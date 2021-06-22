Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Other Details

The Bihar State Education Board conducts the Bihar STET exam for the candidates. The state Teacher Eligibility Test is divided into two parts paper I and paper II. The candidates are eagerly waiting to get an update about the Bihar STET 2021. Paper I is held for secondary level teachers while paper II is for the secondary level teachers. A lot of candidates are curious to know about the Bihar STET eligibility criteria 2021. Here is a look at the details about the Bihar STET eligibility criteria.

Bihar STET eligibility criteria 2021

The Bihar STET 2021 examination will be held for the recruitment of teachers in the secondary and higher secondary level. Those candidates who are citizens of India are eligible to apply for the Bihar STET 2021. The candidate should also possess a Bihar domicile to become eligible. The minimum age limit for applying is 21 years of age. The upper age limit for a candidate differs according to their category. The subjects for Bihar STET consist of Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany among others.

According to reports, the applying candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject of the test with a B Ed. This eligibility criterion is the same for both Papers I and Paper II i.e. for secondary and higher secondary level. The Bihar STET application fee is ₹500 for one paper and for the general category. Details about the Bihar STET application fee can be seen on the official website of the Bihar State Education Board, BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar. Both the papers of Bihar STET paper I and Paper II are for a total of 150 marks. In Bihar STET 2021 the subject carries 100 marks with Teaching techniques and other eligibility (reasoning) carrying 50 marks. Each question carries 1 mark for a right answer.

The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours. Those candidates who qualify in the Bihar STET examination will be issued a certificate by the board. The candidates with these certificates will be eligible to get a teacher’s job. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar State Education Board, BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar to know about all the latest updates, news and information related to Bihar STET 2021.

