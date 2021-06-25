Bihar STET Result 2019: Score Validity Period Of STET 2011 And STET 2019 Extended

Bihar STET Result 2019 was recently declared by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. Post the release of results, many students are protesting on the suspected anomalies. Addressing this, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary who is Bihar's Education Minister did an announcement. He said that all those candidates who have qualified for the examination are eligible for the recruitment. He said that Bihar has extended the score validity period of STET 2011 and STET 2019 candidates from seven years to lifetime. The official notification for the same has been released by Bihar Education Department. Candidates can see the notification here-

Many students are complaining that they have scored qualifying marks but their names are not there in the merit list. Acknowledging this, Education Minister said, "qualified candidates who did not find a place on the merit list of Bihar STET Result 2019 would be accommodated in the next phase." Education Minister through a tweet informed that counseling based on Bihar STET Result 2019 final merit list will be completed on August 2, 4 and 9, 2021. Whereas, counseling based on earlier application will be held on July 5, 7, 12, 2021.

जिन नियोजन इकाइयों में इन 15 दिनों में आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। वहां की अंतिम मेधासूची और कांउसलिंग का काम 2, 4 और 9 अगस्त को पूरा हो जाएगा।



पहले के आवेदन के आधार पर होने वाली काउंसलिंग को हम लोग 5, 7 और 12 जुलाई को करने जा रहे हैं। @NitishKumar @Jduonline @BiharEducation_ pic.twitter.com/gdZzypgLRi — Vijay Kumar Choudhary (@VijayKChy) June 24, 2021

Bihar STET: How to check results

Visit the official website and select the link for "BSEB STET Result 2019".

Or click on http://www.bsebstet2019.in/#no-back-button

Enter Registration Number, Roll Number, Password Date of Birth, to login to the portal.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Bihar STET 2019 background

A while ago, the Patna High court had banned the declaration of the result after some petitioners filed a complaint against the re-test conducted by the BSEB board. However, the High court dismissed the petitions challenging the re-test of the exam. Thus the ban on the result declaration has also been lifted.

BSTET: Details

Bihar School Examination Board conducts Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) to recruit teachers. Eligible candidates take exams for becoming teachers in secondary (Class 9- 10) and higher secondary level (Class 11- 12). Bihar STET result 2019 was conducted for the recruitment of around 37000 teachers to be appointed at secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The re-test exam of the same was conducted from September 9 to 21, 2020. The answer key for the same was released on October 18, 2020.