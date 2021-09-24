Bihar To Reopen Anganwadis And Primary Schools From November 15: CM Nitish Kumar

Following a prolonged closure of educational institutions in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that offline classes in Anganwadi and primary schools in the state will resume from November 15.

"Corona pandemic restrictions have yielded positive results. After reviewing the situation today, it has been decided to open all Anganwadi Centres and schools for small children by November 15, 2021. Taking into consideration the fall in the number of COVID cases, Anganwadis and Primary Schools would reopen following appropriate COVID protocols." Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar said.

कोरोना महामारी संबंधी प्रतिबंधों के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर 15 नवंबर, 2021 तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र एवं छोटे बच्चों के विद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

Bihar resumes classes for secondary and higher secondary

It should be noted here that offline classes in Bihar for classes 1 to 8 had resumed from August 16, in compliance with all COVID guidelines like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and proper sanitisation of the buses and classrooms. Classes for 9-12 also resumed in the same month, with 50% of students.

CM Kumar urges all to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour

The Bihar CM said that the district administration will be issuing orders for procession and crowd management during the upcoming festivities in the states. Kumar also made it clear that a compulsory COVID test will be conducted on travellers coming from states with more cases of COVID.

CM Kumar said that all eligibles would be vaccinated and that the rest of the earlier decisions regarding COVID will continue to be followed. The Bihar CM, however, urged everyone to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and precautions.

The process of Unlock-7 has been started in Bihar: Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary informed the decision of the government to resume offline classes. "The process of Unlock-7 has been started in Bihar. It has been decided to open Anganwadi Centres and schools for small children," Choudhary said, adding that Education officials will ensure that the health of the children is maintained along with the compliance of COVID guidelines.

A total of 5,20,91,389 individuals have received both doses of the COVID vaccine in the state while 4,21,08,173 people have only received the first jab of the COVID vaccine.

During the last week of August, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had relaxed COVID restrictions in the state while allowing the opening of schools, colleges and malls.

Shops, malls, gardens and religious places were allowed to function normally. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions were also reopened, while cinema halls and swimming pools were permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

