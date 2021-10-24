Bihar UGEAC 2021 Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Bihar UGEAC 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board also known as BCECEB recently released a notification for the Undergraduate Engineering Admission (UGEAC) 2021. The notification informs about the counselling details. All those candidates who have already appeared for the exam can now apply for counselling. They should make sure to apply by November 2, 2021. The official websites which candidates will have to visit in order to register themselves for counseling is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To be noted that the BCECE board will be releasing merit list on the basis of applicants’ scores in JEE Main. the merit list will be released on November 6, 2021. Only those candidates who will be able to find their names in the Bihar UGEAC merit list will be eligible for participation in the counselling and admission process. The counselling registration form has been uploaded on the official website. All the applicants who want to participate in the UGEC 2021 counselling will have to get themselves registered on the website and complete the remaining process.

Bihar UGEC 2021: Steps to register for counselling

Eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'UGEC counselling 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details and click on submit

Bihar UGEC 2021: Official notice

As per official authorities, applicants have to keep themselves aware based on the availability of seats at the particular institute. Before the last date, they have to lock their choice of course and college. Once they lock their choices, they can’t be modified again.

Official notice reads, "Online Applications are invited from candidates who have appeard in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAIN 2021, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and got valid NTA score. Such candidates may apply for appearing in the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC)-2021 for admission to the first year B.E. / B. Tech. Courses in Govt. Engineering Colleges of Bihar , Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Womens Institute of Technology, Navodaya Complex, Kameshwar Nagar, Darbhanga (Under Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga) , Exalt College of Engg. & Tech. (Private), Vaishali and Buddha Institute of Technology, Gaya (Private), Bihar."

