Bihar Universities Closed Till May 31 As Governor Prepones Summer Vacation Due To COVID

The Bihar government on Friday announced summer vacation in all state universities and colleges from May 1 to 31, 2021 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the vacation was scheduled from June 1 to 30 which has been preponed considering the spike in the number of COVID cases in the state. The decision was taken after the vice-chancellors of several universities urged the government to close the institutes for the safety of students and staff.

Bihar colleges, universities closed, exams postponed

Exams that were scheduled to be held in the month of May should be conducted between June 1 and 15, 2021. “After due consideration of the proposal from the vice-chancellors, the Chancellor has been pleased to declare summer vacation in the universities and colleges from May 1 to May 31, instead of the earlier scheduled period from June 1 to June 30, with a condition that if any examination scheduled to be held has not been conducted so far, it shall strictly be conducted between June 1-15,” the official notification released by Raj Bhawan reads.

Click here to read Bihar Raj Bhawan official notice

The state government has already announced the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions until May 15, 2021. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had told that state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exams during this period.