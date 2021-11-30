Bill passed to relax norms for infra requirement of Bihar pvt varsities

Patna, Nov 30 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Tuesday introduced and passed an amendment Bill that seeks to relax norms for meeting infrastructure requirements of private universities in the state.

The Bihar Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes that such institutes will be allowed to function from makeshift venues, provided they meet all other conditions.

Besides, if they are unable to develop the prescribed built up area within the stipulated period of two years, they will get another two years to complete it.

Introducing the Bill in the house, Education Minister Vijay Choudhary said, “The move is aimed at facilitating early functioning of private universities to ensure improvement in the state’s gross enrolment ratio." The state has received several proposals for setting up private universities and the process to scrutinise those applications will start very soon, the minister said.

Bihar has no private university at present.

The assembly also passed the Bihar Technical Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to make certain changes in the administrative functioning of the Commission.

Recruitment of doctors, engineers and veterinary doctors in various government departments is done by Commission. PTI PKD NN NN

