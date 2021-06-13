BIS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Scientist Posts, Engineering Graduates Can Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a call for applications for the position of Scientist-‘B' in the fields and categories listed below. Interested and eligible people can apply online at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/ on the BSI's official website. Read on to know the details.
AGE LIMIT: The upper age limit of candidates is 30 years of age as of 25.06.2021.
Applicants will be shortlisted based on their GATE results, with a personal interview following. Candidates will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview in order of merit of valid GATE Scores. The number of candidates invited for interview will not exceed four times the number of openings in the field and category in question. Candidates will be authorised to participate in the Personal Interview process only when the Document Verification procedure has been completed successfully. The interview date, time, and location will be sent through e-mail. The website, www.bis.gov.in, will also host the same.