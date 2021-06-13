BIS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Scientist Posts, Engineering Graduates Can Apply

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a call for applications for the position of Scientist-‘B' in the fields and categories listed below. Interested and eligible people can apply online at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/ on the BSI's official website. Read on to know the details.

BIS recruitment notification Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 05 June 2021

Last date for Submission of Online Applications: 25 June 2021

BIS recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have obtained a B.E/ B.Tech/ Master's degree from a recognised university to be considered for the positions.

Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree in engineering (B.E.) in one of the following fields: Civil engineering, instrumentation engineering, environmental engineering, and textile engineering are all examples of engineering disciplines.

They must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology or an equivalent degree with a cumulative grade point average of at least 60% [50% for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes].

They must also have a valid GATE score for the 2019/2020/2021 academic year. The GATE score must be current as of June 25, 2021. (closing date of application).

Candidates must hold a Master's Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry field only] with a minimum of 60% aggregate [50% for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes].

AGE LIMIT: The upper age limit of candidates is 30 years of age as of 25.06.2021.

Pay Scale: These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,525/- at Delhi at present.

How to apply for BIS Vacancy

To learn more about BSI employment possibilities, go to https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/.

Click on the recruiting advertisement on the home page.

To apply for the position of Scientist-B, go here.

To register, go to the register tab and fill out all of the essential information.

Fill out the application form and send it in.

Selection Procedure

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their GATE results, with a personal interview following. Candidates will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview in order of merit of valid GATE Scores. The number of candidates invited for interview will not exceed four times the number of openings in the field and category in question. Candidates will be authorised to participate in the Personal Interview process only when the Document Verification procedure has been completed successfully. The interview date, time, and location will be sent through e-mail. The website, www.bis.gov.in, will also host the same.

Check the official notice here.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK