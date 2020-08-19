BITS Pilani Eligibility Criteria For All Degree Programmes Of BITS

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani is an institution for higher education and a deemed university under UGC. It offers various degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute is backed by the Aditya Birla Group. After its expansion to campus in Dubai, BITS Pilani has become the first international deemed university. A lot of students have been wondering about the BITS Pilani eligibility criteria for first-year degree programmes in the university. For all the students who are curious about the Pilani eligibility criteria and BITSAT eligibility criteria, here is everything you need to know about it.

BITS Pilani eligibility criteria

For BITS Pilani admission in any of the first year degree programmes except B.Pharm, the BITS Pilani eligibility criteria are that the candidate should have cleared their class 12th examination. The 10 + 2 system should be cleared from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). Adequate proficiency in English is also required. For BITS Pilani admission in B.Pharm, the candidate should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

Also Read | Bihar STET Admit Card To Be Released On August 25 At 'bsebstet2019.in'

See the detailed BITS Pilani eligibility criteria and BITSAT eligibility criteria by clicking HERE

Also Read | Assam Teachers Appointment 2020 Process Will Commence On August 27

BITS Pilani eligibility criteria for BTech and all other programmes

The interested candidate should have scored a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT. Candidates with a minimum aggregate of 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT subjects in 12th examination are also eligible. The candidate should have scored at least 60% marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology subjects.

Also Read | MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Start For 128 Posts Of Medical Officers

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 84 BPSC Lecturer Vacancy To Start On Aug 19

BITSAT eligibility criteria

Only those students who had appeared in the 12th class examination in 2020 or those who have passed their class 12 examination in 2019 are eligible for BITSAT 2020 test. If a candidate has taken more than one attempt to clear 12th class or its equivalent, only the latest performance is considered. However, the candidate is required to attempt the examination for the full component of subjects/courses prescribed.

Those students have passed 12th examination in 2018 or earlier are not eligible to appear in BITSAT-2020. Students who are presently studying in any of the BITS campuses are also not eligible for BITSAT 2020. BITS Pilani admission is done purely on the basis of merit of the candidate. The merit position will be based on the score of BITSAT 2020. All the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the BITS Pilani or BITS admission to know about all the details of BITSAT application and BITS Pilani eligibility criteria.