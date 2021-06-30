BITSAT 2021: BITS Extends Registration Deadline Till July 7, Here's How To Register

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science has decided to extend the BITSAT registration deadline. BITSAT for year 2021 is scheduled to be conducted between August 3 to August 6, 2021. Institute issued official notification which says that students can now register themselves for the entrance exam till July 7, 2021. Earlier the deadline was June 30. However, students should make sure to register themselves before 5 pm of 7th July.

The official notification reads, “Considering the current pandemic situation and requests from many candidates, the deadline to apply for BITSAT 21 is extended until July 7, 2021 (5 pm).” Students can check the notification at the official website bitsadmission.com. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled between June 24 to 29. College authority decided to postpone the exam due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

BITSAT 2021 registration

Here is the direct link for registration

After clicking on direct link, new page will be opened

Read all the instructions carefully

Select 'I have read and understood all the instructions' appearing at the end of homepage

Click on allow me to apply online

Choose between new registration and already registered candidate

Fill form, attach document and pay application fee online to complete registration process

BITSAT exam date 2021

Earlier BITSAT-2021 online test was scheduled during June 24-29, 2021. “The application editing window will open from July 4, 2021. BITSAT 2021 online tests shall be conducted during August 3-6, 2021. Some of the important dates can be referred to at the BITS Admission website. First semester of the academic year 2021-22 of newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website. All candidates are advised to refer to the website from time to time,” reads the notification on the BITS admission portal. The official website to get all information is https://bitsadmission.com/. BITSAT is held for admission to integrated first-degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

BITS Contact Details

BITS on its website has mentioned emergency helpline numbers. For queries related to BITSAT-2021, students may mail college at: bitsat2021@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in. Students can also call institute at 01596-242205 or 01596-255330 on weekdays.