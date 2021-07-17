BITSAT 2021: Exam Slot Booking Commences, Hall Ticket Released; Check Direct Link Here

After extending the BITSAT registration deadline last month, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani on Saturday, July 17, released the BITSAT 2021 admit card in online mode on the official web portal. Candidates who registered for the BITSAT 2021 exam have to complete the slot booking process. By using the application number and password, only registered candidates will be able to download the BITSAT admit card 2021.

The admit card is mandatory for examination as it contains important details including date and time of exam, venue, course, a paper appearing for and candidates’ basic details - name, gender, date of birth, category and application number.

How to download BITSAT admit card 2021

Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card of BITSAT 2021.

Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com.

Use your official credentials to log in to the web portal

Click on the “Admit card” tab.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it as a PDF file and take a printout of the same for future and examination use.

The admit card also contains details of the candidate including their photograph and signature making it an identity proof document. BITSAT 2021 exam guidelines are also present in the document. BITSAT for the year 2021 is scheduled to be conducted between August 3 to August 6, 2021.

BITSAT exam date 2021

Earlier BITSAT-2021 online test was scheduled from June 24-29, 2021.

“The application editing window will open from July 4, 2021. BITSAT 2021 online tests shall be conducted during August 3-6, 2021. Some of the important dates can be referred to at the BITS Admission website. First semester of the academic year 2021-22 of newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website. All candidates are advised to refer to the website from time to time,” reads the notification on the BITS admission portal.

The official website to get all information is https://bitsadmission.com/. BITSAT is held for admission to integrated first-degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

BITS Contact Details

BITS on its website has mentioned emergency helpline numbers. For queries related to BITSAT-2021, students may mail college at: bitsat2021@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in. Students can also call the institute at 01596-242205 or 01596-255330 on weekdays.