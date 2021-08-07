BITSAT 2021: Here Is How Candidates Can Apply For A Change In Test Date

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science has completed the registration process for BITSAT 2021. However BITS has decided to open window to apply for a change in test dates. The last date to do so is August 8, 2021. The Institute has allowed that candidates can apply for changes by 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Candidates who want to do so can visit the official website of the institute which is bitsadmission.com. All these things have to be done by August 8 as the exams will be held on August 9, 2021. This exam would be conducted only at selected centres of BITS.

BITSAT 2021: Important Dates

The last date to apply for a change in test date is August 8, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)

Hall Tickets will be issued for candidates who have registered for BITSAT 2021 on August 8, 2021 (11 a.m.)

The official notice reads that the admission committee will look into the requests. Only genuine candidates will be able to sit for the August 9 exam. The institute strictly mentions that no further date change will be entertained.

BITSAT 2021: How to Apply for change in test dates

Candidates should go to the official website which is bitsadmission.com.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'Apply for Change Request'

OR here is the direct link to apply for test date change

Post clicking on it a new page would open.

Candidates will have to enter their personal details like Application Number and Password

Enter the captcha and click on proceed

Candidates will be asked to apply for the test date change and click on submit option

Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to choose three preferences for the revised schedule of BITSAT 2021 examination. Out of the three preferences, one should either by Pilani or Goa or Hyderabad campus of BITS. The exact centre of the examination will be announced on 8th August 2021. It will be announced on the official website.