BITSAT 2021: Here Is How Candidates Can Apply For A Change In Test Date

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science has completed the registration process for BITSAT 2021. However BITS has decided to open window to apply for a change in test dates. The last date to do so is August 8, 2021. The Institute has allowed that candidates can apply for changes by 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Candidates who want to do so can visit the official website of the institute which is bitsadmission.com. All these things have to be done by August 8 as the exams will be held on August 9, 2021. This exam would be conducted only at selected centres of BITS.
The official notice reads that the admission committee will look into the requests. Only genuine candidates will be able to sit for the August 9 exam. The institute strictly mentions that no further date change will be entertained.
Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to choose three preferences for the revised schedule of BITSAT 2021 examination. Out of the three preferences, one should either by Pilani or Goa or Hyderabad campus of BITS. The exact centre of the examination will be announced on 8th August 2021. It will be announced on the official website.