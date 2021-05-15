BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 30

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has postponed the BITSAT 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) was scheduled to be held from June 24 to 29. The exam is likely to be held in the month of July or August.

BITSAT 2021 registration deadline extended

With the postponement of BITSAT 2021, BITS Pilani has also extended the deadline to register for the exam. Those who have not yet registered for the exam can do it now. The last date to apply for BITSAT 2021 is June 30. The application forms should be submitted by 5 pm on June 30. Aspirants should visit the official website- bitsadmission.com to apply.

“BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021,” the notification reads.

BITSAT is held for students seeking admission to integrated first-degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad. The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. For students who want to appear for the exam in centres in Dubai, should pay the application fee of Rs 7,000.

BITSAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

For admission to programs except for B. Pharm-- Candidates should have passed the class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm program: Candidates should have passed class 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or it's equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program

BITSAT 2021 Exam Pattern

BITSAT-2021 will be of total 3-hour duration. The test consists of four parts: Physics Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (For B. Pharm candidates). All questions will be of objective type (multiple choice questions). Each correct answer carries 3 marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of 1 mark (-1 mark).