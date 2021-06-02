BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2021; All You Need To Know About The BITSAT Exam Requirements

BITS Pilani is one of India's premier academic institutions. Every year, thousands of aspiring students take part in the BITSAT entrance exam for admission into BITS Pilani. BITS Pilani has strict BITSAT eligibility criteria that all students need to meet. Interested candidates who are applying for the entrance exam should be aware of the BITSAT syllabus and eligibility criteria. BITS Pilani has already released the BITSAT eligibility criteria 2021 on their website, check it out.

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2021

For admission to any of the First Degree programmes of BITS except B.Pharm - Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B.Pharm - Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

Admission to all the programmes is subject to the conditions given below:

The candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects (if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT) or a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects (if he/she has taken Biology in BITSAT) subjects in 12th examination, with at least 60% marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology subjects.

Only Students who are appearing for the Class 12 class examination in 2021 or who have passed the Class 12 class Examination in 2020 are eligible to appear in the BITSAT-2021 test.

If a candidate has taken more than one attempt in Class 12 class or its equivalent, only his/her latest performance is considered, provided this attempt has been for the full component of subjects/courses prescribed.

Students who have passed the Class 12 examination in 2019 or earlier are NOT eligible to appear in BITSAT-2021. Students who are presently studying in BITS at any of its campuses are not eligible to appear in BITSAT-2021.

Admissions will be made purely on merit. The merit position of the candidate for admission will be based on the score obtained by the candidate in the BITSAT-2021. However, their eligibility for admission is subject to fulfilling the requirement of minimum marks in the Class 12 examination, as mentioned above.

Candidates who fulfil the above-given eligibility criteria can apply for the BITSAT exam 2021. The BITSAT application is available on the official BITSAT website. Interested candidates can apply for BITSAT till June 30, after which the application process will be closed. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to study the BITSAT syllabus thoroughly before appearing for the exam. Stay tuned for more education news.

