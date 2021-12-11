BJP demands minister’s resignation over paper leak of Maha health dept’s recruitment exam

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, accusing him of being responsible for the alleged paper leak during the state Health Department's recruitment examination.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged paper leak, citing that the party was not satisfied with the current investigation.

As many as 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged paper leak during the state health department's recruitment examination.

In a recorded video message, Padalkar said, “The investigation into alleged paper leak has revealed links with some officials in the Mantralaya. Some officials from Jalna district (home district of the state health minister) are also being probed. The matter needs a judicial inquiry, which should also include the state health minister, as we are not satisfied with the current investigation.” The BJP leader, however, did not mention state health minister Rajesh Tope's name.

“If the state government ignores our demand, we will take the matter to the CBI. Several questions have been raised about this exam and how the paper got leaked. We want answers,” he said, alleging that the state government itself could be behind the paper leak.

Speaking to reporters here, the party’s chief state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination for various levels of recruitment. However, the papers got leaked and some candidates received the question paper hours before the actual exam. Tope should tender his resignation instead of apologising.” The controversial agency appointed for conducting the exams was also an indication of how seriously this whole exercise was carried out, he alleged.

The BJP leader further claimed that candidates who had diligently prepared for the exams were deceived when the timetable was changed at the last minute, and despite all this, Tope had continued backing the agency and boasted that the exams were conducted in a transparent manner.

“When students exposed the paper leak, he kept mum. When the malpractices in the exams have been proved, a mere apology from Tope is not sufficient. He should own the mistake and step down,” Upadhye said.

After facing shortage of medical staff during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had announced of filling all necessary posts in the state health department.

However, the entire exercise turned controversial after allegations about paper leaks, non-issuance of exam hall tickets and wrong question papers surfaced.

Although the examination was cancelled and held after a gap, the state government again faced severe criticism for appointing a firm with a bad track record to conduct the same. PTI ND ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)