BJP govt playing with future of youth: Owaisi on UPTET question paper leak

Balrampur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the leak of UPTET question paper and charged the BJP government with playing with the future of the youth.

He also accused the ruling party of repeatedly raising the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

"The BJP loves Jinnah and Pakistan so much that while we are saying 'ganna-ganna' (a reference to the demand for raising sugarcane price) for farmers, BJP and RSS are doing Jinnah-Jinnah. We have uprooted Jinnah 75 years ago and have thrown him," the AIMIM leader told a public rally in Balrampur.

On the leak of a question paper of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) that forced cancellation of the exam, Owaisi said that because of the Adityanath government's failure, the future of nearly 20 lakh youths has suffered a setback.

He also questioned how the question paper could be leaked when the Yogi Adityanath government claims to have a tough stance towards criminals.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said, "Cows in UP are being given respect, but not Muslims. And, cows are given more respect than human beings." Terming the BJP a factory of lies, he said that the BJP spreads untruth and presents them in such a way that people perceive them as truth.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi called him as an agent of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, Azmi said, "Some political parties are working as the agent of the BJP and are attempting to divide anti-BJP votes, thereby giving an advantage to the BJP. Owing to a split in votes in Bihar, the RJD could not form the government there, while the people of Bengal showed wisdom and I salute them." PTI CORR NAV SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)