BMS Eligibility Criteria 2021 And Other Details About The Undergraduate Course

Bachelor of Management Studies or BMS is one of the most popular and sought after course after class 12. It is a three-year undergraduate course that is offered by various colleges and universities across India. Both the modes of full time and part-time course are offered by different universities. The students interested in business management and administration can take up this course to get in-depth knowledge about the same. A lot of students are still curious to know about the BMS eligibility criteria 2021. Here is a look at the details about BMS eligibility criteria 2021 and other details about the course.

BMS eligibility criteria 2021

The most important eligibility criteria for the BMS course is that the candidate should have passed his class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

The minimum aggregate required to pursue a Bachelor of Management Studies, BMS course is 45% for general category students. A relaxation of 5% is given to students belonging to the reserved category.

Various colleges give admission to the candidates in BMS course based on the marks and score obtained in class 12 exams while some universities take entrance exams.

The cut off marks for admission varies from college to college. For admissions in most of the BMS top colleges, the candidate needs to have a score of more than 90% in their class 12 exam.

Candidates from all three streams of class 12 are eligible to apply for the course. Those students who have done their diploma in engineering are also eligible to apply for BMS.

Various entrance examinations are also held for the admissions in the BMS course. Some universities and colleges also consider the scores obtained in these entrance examinations for admissions. Some of the well-known entrance exams for BMS are DUJAT, CUET, MUCMET, AIMA UGAT.

The BMS application window will be starting in several colleges and universities. The students will be learning about business management techniques, entrepreneurship, trading, finance, business operations, administration, production, supply and risk analysis among others in BMS 2021.

After completing the course, candidates will have several career options like Sales Manager, Marketing Manager, HR Executive, Finance Executive, Online Marketing Managers, etc. Here is a look at some of the BMS top colleges.

St Xaviers College Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies Mumbai University Shiv Nadar University Sri Guru Gobind Singh College Of Commerce, Delhi University

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the colleges and universities to know about the latest updates and news related to BMS 2021 and BMS application window.

