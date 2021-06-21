Last Updated:

Board Exams 2021: SC To Take Final Call On State Board Exams, CBSE Compartment Exam Today

Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court will today hear the plea seeking cancellation of offline state board exams, CBSE compartment exams, and other exams.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Board exams 2021

The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions seeking cancellation of offline exams of class 12th held by various state boards, national boards like CBSE, CISCE and compartment exams, NIOS and HSC exams. A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Diner Maheswari is hearing the petitions. The hearing started at 11 am today.

CBSE Assessment Scheme

The petition was filed jointly by 1152 students seeking a direction to the CBSE for cancellation of class 12 private compartment exam and demanded parity with the regular students. CBSE has on Thursday submitted its report on the assessment scheme for class 12 students and said that the results will be declared by July 31. CBSE said the board will adopt the 30:30:40 criteria for the evaluation of students.

Supreme Court approves assessment scheme

The Supreme Court had given prima facie approval to the assessment scheme but asked the board to incorporate a dispute resolution mechanism for students aggrieved by it. The apex court is expected to take a final call today on the proposed aspects including redressal mechanism, date of optional exam etc.

CBSE class 12th evaluation criteria

The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a 12-member committee to decide 'well-defined' objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students. Highlighting the CBSE's policy AG KK Venugopal asserted that the policy was designed with a committee of experts. According to Venugopal, the CBSE has therefore taken into consideration three classes - 10, 11 and 12. He added that 10th being a board exam has different subjects as compared with 11th and 12th. 

As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along with any other additional exam including the final. He further added that practical exams will be for 100 per cent therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage.

First Published:
