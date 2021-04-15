Board Exams 2021: Update On All The Cancelled And Postponed Board Exams

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases across various states in India, many of the exams are being cancelled, delayed or postponed. This article will take a brief look at all the Board exams 2021, across different states and their current status. i.e. if they have been cancelled or delayed. Check out:

CBSE Board Exams Postponed/ Class 10 Exam Cancelled

After a meeting with the Education Board PM Modi announced that Class 10 CBSE exams are going to be cancelled. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams have been delayed to an indefinite date. The COVID situation will be reviewed by CBSE on June 1 and dates for conducting Class 12 exams will be informed 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Class 10 students will be graded on the basis of a system that will be devised by the CBSE.

MP Board Exams

The MP board exams were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and May 1 for Class 12. However, keeping in consideration the rising cases of COVID in MP, the MP education board has moved postponed the exams to June with no definite date. The MP education board will announce dates for the postponed exams soon.

Maharashtra Board Exam Postponed

Maharashtra government has already postponed the class 10th and 12th board exams that were scheduled to begin from April 23 for class 12th and of Class 10th from April 30. The class 12th exams are likely to be held by the end of May while the class 10th exams will be held in June. Dates for the exams will be released by the Maharashtra government shortly.

HPBOSE Exam Postponed

The ongoing board exams of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Senior Education (HPBOSE) were postponed by the HPBOSE in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. State education secretary Rajeev Sharma made the announcement. The HPBOSE will review the situation on May 1 and future dates for exams will be issued accordingly.

TN Board Exam Postponed

The Tamil Nadu Board had scheduled the class 12th exams from May 3 to 21. However, the board has decided to reschedule the exam due to the assembly elections. So the exam was pushed to be held from May 5 to May 31. The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) exam was also scheduled to begin on May 5. However, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled all Class 10 Board exams on April 14.

An Update on the Other States

Chhatisgarh government has also postponed the class 10th and 12th board exams of the state. The CGBSE class 10th, 12th board exams 2021 were scheduled to begin in mid-April. The exam has been postponed in view of COVID-19. New dates for the exams will be shared by the CGBSE soon. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced the postponement of class 10th and 12th board exams in view of COVID-19. Rajasthan govt has also promoted classes 8, 9 and 11 students without exams, in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Punjab chief minister announced that Class 5, 8 and 10 students will be promoted without exams. Punjab govt has also decided to postpone Class 12 exams to a later date, which will be decided based on the COVID situation in the future.

UP Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 8. However, the UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams have been postponed till May 20, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of secondary education, indicated that the state is yet to decide whether it will go ahead with the board exams scheduled from May 8. Karnataka will conduct the exams as scheduled. Meghalaya is ready to hold the state board exams for class 12 but will take a decision on class 10 exams after a review of the situation is completed. Stay tuned for more news Board exam updates.

Image Source: Shutterstock