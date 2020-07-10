ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Boys Outperformed Girls With Pass Percentage Of 54.19

As CISCE announced the class 10th and 12th or ICSE and ISC results on Friday, the boys have outperformed girls with 54.19 pass percentage. A total of 2,07, 902 candidates appeared for class 10 exam, out of which 112,668 or 54.19 per cent are boys and 95,234 or 45.81 per cent are girls. A total of 99.34 per cent students passed the class 10th exam

Earlier, in ICSE 2019 results, girls did better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was 99.05% while boys had achieved a pass percentage of 98.12%.In ISC 2019 results too, the pass percentage for girls was 97.84 and for boys, it was 95.40%

READ: ICSE, ISC Results 2020 live updates: CISCE class 10th & 12th results announced

Pass percentage for ICSE at 99.33%, ISC at 96.83%

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for ICSE exams, registering an impressive 99.33 per cent success rate. For ISC exams, 82,813 students out of 85,611 were successful, registering a success rate of 96.83 per cent. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said in a statement that 1,377 candidates for ICSE and 2798 candidates for ISC remained unsuccessful.

READ: UGC secretary on final year exams: Special examination for students who'll miss it

Marks and pass certificate to be available on digi locker

The digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate will be available after 48 hours through the digi locker. The students can avail the facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).

READ: Karnataka: Degree & post-grad exams cancelled; final semester exams to be conducted

READ: Kashmir University Results out for B.E, BG, LLB, B.Sc, BPED semester exams 2020

