BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main Exam Dates Announced, See Full Schedule & Exam Pattern

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 31st judicial services main exams from April 8 to 12, 2021. The full schedule for the examination has been uploaded on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam.

BPSC had conducted the 31st judicial services on December 6. Its result was declared on February 8. A total of 15369 candidates had appeared for the BPSC 31st judicial services preliminary test. Out of these, 2379 candidates cleared the exam. They will appear for the main exam. The BPSC 31st judicial services mains admit card will be released on March 25.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main Exam Pattern:

Candidates will have to attempt 10 papers --General Hindi, General English, general knowledge, elementary general science, the law of evidence and procedure, Constitutional & Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law, Law of transfer of property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Conflict & Torts and Commercial Law. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement for the syllabus and marking scheme. Read the official notice here.

