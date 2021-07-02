BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main Exam Schedule Announced, Check New Dates Here

BPSC 31st Judicial Exam Dates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for BPSC 31st judicial services (Main) exam. According to the official notice released by BPSC, the 31st judicial services exam (main) will be held from July 24 to 28, 2021. The exam was initially scheduled to begin on April 8. The exam had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

BPSC 31st Judiciary Exam Date

BPSC had conducted the 31st judicial services prelims exam on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8. A total of 15369 candidates had appeared for the BPSC 31st judicial services prelims exams out of which 2379 candidates passed the exam. Candidates who have passed the Bihar judiciary prelims exam will appear for the main exam.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to attempt 10 papers --General Hindi, General English, general knowledge, elementary general science, the law of evidence and procedure, Constitutional & Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law, Law of transfer of property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Conflict & Torts and Commercial Law. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement for the syllabus and marking scheme.