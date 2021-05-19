BPSC 64th CS Exam 2020 Result Likely To Release In June, Check Details

Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to release the BPSC 64th Civil Services Combined Examination 2020 results in June, granted that the lockdown in Bihar ends as scheduled earlier. According to the latest media reports, the Commission has already started preparing for the roll-out of the BPSC 64th CS exam 2020 result and will likely be ready for a release by the month of June 2021. Candidates who were long waiting for their results are requested to hold back a little longer for a proper date to be confirmed. Once the results are out, those candidates will have to log in to the official website of BPSC to access the same.

BPSC 64th CS Exam 2020 Result Out Soon

Confirming this piece of news, Bihar Public Service Commission joint secretary Amrendra Kumar informed the media, "An attempt to release the results of 64th Civil services combined examination to be made in June 2021." Earlier this February, an interview had been conducted by the Commission in the attempt to fill up 1460 vacancies across departments. Thereafter, candidates with disabilities were required to appear for the PMCH examination for their medical reports, of which the results had been delayed for quite some time. According to the officials, the medical reports of those candidates are now received, hence confirming that the BPSC 64th exam result will be up soon as well.

India is amongst the worst-affected countries around the world by the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, a number of important exams have been cancelled or deferred until going out of the house is deemed safe. Earlier, in light of the rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Bihar Public Service Commission had postponed the 66th BPSC Mains examination that was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021. The revised dates for the examination has now been updated and is scheduled for June 4th, 5th and 8th. BPSC has also postponed its 31st Bihar Judicial Services examination, which was previously scheduled for May 2021, for the same reason. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of Bihar Public Service Commission at www. bpsc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the above-mentioned examinations.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK