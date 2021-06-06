BPSC 64th Final Result 2021 OUT, Om Prakash Gupta Bags 1st Rank, Check Merit List & Cutoff

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final results of the 64th combined competitive exam (CCE). A total of 1454 candidates have cleared the exam. Om Prakash Gupta has clinched the top rank in the Bihar administrative services exam.

BPSC 64th Final Results 2021: 1454 candidates pass

BPSC had conducted the 64th mains interview round from December 1, 2020, to February 10, 2021. A total of 3799 candidates had cleared the mains exam and were called for the interview. A total of 3671 candidates appeared for the BPSC interview while 128 were absent.

BPSC was conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1465 vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government. Over 4.7 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. The preliminary exam was held in December 2018 in which around three lakh candidates had appeared. Over 19 thousand candidates cleared the BPSC PT. Around 18534 candidates had applied to appear for the BPSC Mains and 15,800 of them appeared in the exam. 3799 of them passed the BPSC Mains exam.

BPSC 64th Result: Cutoff

The cutoff marks for the unreserved category is 446 for the written exam and 535 for the final exam. For the unreserved female category, the final exam cutoff is 513. For SC the cutoff is 490 and for SC female the cutoff is 473. For the ST category, the cutoff is 514 and for ST female the cutoff is 513. For EBC and EBC female, the cutoff is 516 and 495, respectively.

BPSC 64th Final Results 2021: Check the merit list here