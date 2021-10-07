Last Updated:

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: How To Check BPSC Result Online

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: BPSC is expected to declare 65th CCE final results today, October 7. Candidates will be able to check it online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Final Results 2021

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to declare the 65th combined competitive exam results today, October 7. The BPSC 65th final results will be available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Joint Secretary-cum-exam controller of BPSC has told the media that BPSC 65th result is expected to be announced on October 7, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the final round i.e., the interview round will be able to check their results online on the BPSC website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC will also  release the cutoff marks for the exams with the results. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their BPSC results. 

How to check BPSC 65th Results 2021

  • Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 65th CCE result link that will be flashed on the website
  • A PDF File will appear on the screen
  • The result PDF will have the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates 
  • Search your name in the list 

BPSC aims to fill a total of 423 vacancies in 14 departments of the Bihar government through this exam. BPSC has conducted the interview in the month of September 2021. Out of these 423 positions,186 vacancies will be reserved for UR, 41 will be reserved for EWS. 53,6,68 and 59 will be reserved for SC, ST, EBC and BC respectively. 6 positions are reserved for FFD and 14 for the disabled. 

BPSC had conducted the 65th CCE main exam from 25th to 28th November 2020. The BPSC mains result was announced  on July 1. As per results, as many as 1,142 candidates have made their position on the merit list. They have been shortlisted for the next round which is the interview. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the BPSC civil services exam. 

